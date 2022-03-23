Nightwish singer Floor Jansen signs solo deal with ADA

ADA has announced the signing of Dutch artist Floor Jansen.

Jansen is best known as the lead singer of Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish. As part of the band, Jansen has landed two No.1 albums in Finland, and Top 5s in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

In 2019, Jansen participated in the popular Dutch TV Show Beste Zangers, where she scored a hit with Phantom Of The Opera together with Henk Poort. She was recognised with a Dutch Popprijs award – a prestigious accolade for artists that has made important contributions to Dutch music. In the same year, her first solo tour sold out in less than 24 hours.

Jansen said: “I’m delighted to partner with ADA as I move into this exciting phase of my career and start my journey as a solo artist. ADA is the perfect partner to help me reach as many people around the world as possible, while staying true to my indie roots.”

Sander Stijnen, head of A&R and ADA Benelux, added: “Floor has one of the most iconic voices and is a true legend in the music industry. I’m so happy we can work on her solo material, which has seen her grow and develop as an artist and songwriter. I think people are going to be blown away with the direction she’s taken with her new music.”

Jansen is set to release her debut solo single and music video, Fire, under ADA on March 25. She is also the Dutch ambassador for Record Store Day on April 23.