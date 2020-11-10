Nils Frahm and manager Felix Grimm partner with BMG

German musician, composer and producer Nils Frahm and his long-time manager Felix Grimm have signed an exclusive global label deal with BMG for their newly launched production company Leiter.

The label is a space for the development of their joint ideas in music as well as a platform for new talent and artist collaborations. Leiter will retain full creative control over its output.

Frahm and Grimm are currently working on several projects which will be announced and released in 2021.

Leiter co-founder Felix Grimm said: "We are very pleased to be able to face the coming years with a strong and innovative partner like BMG. Their worldwide network and experience are a great addition to our team."

Maximilian Kolb, BMG, Managing Director GSA, said: “We have closely followed and admired Nils' artistic journey of breaking, crossing, and redefining genre boundaries with his compositions. It's incredible what he has achieved together with Felix and his team and it’s an honor to work with them. I am convinced that the upcoming releases will inspire people all over the world."

Leiter operates from its headquarters in Berlin-Kreuzberg as well as from its own recording studio located at Funkhaus Berlin, home to Frahm's archive of instruments and recording equipment. Leiter Studio will work with rising stars and internationally acclaimed artists.

Frahm has played a string of sold-out live shows at the Barbican Center in London, the Philharmonie de Paris, Funkhaus Berlin, as well as at music festivals including Dimensions in Croatia, Primavera Sound in Barcelona and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

PHOTO: (L-R) Felix Grimm (Leiter, founder & CEO), Ben Czernek (Leiter, director of operations), Lüder Castringius (BMG, VP business and legal affairs), Feline Moje (BMG, director recorded music GSA), Nils Frahm (Leiter, founder & CEO), Asterix Westphal (Leiter, Rechtsanwalt), Maximilian Kolb (BMG, MD GSA)