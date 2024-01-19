Nonesuch Records marks 60th anniversary

Nonesuch Records, founded in New York City in 1964, celebrates its 60th anniversary throughout 2024.

Founded by Elektra’s Jac Holzman as a classical label, Nonesuch has since grown to include contemporary composers, jazz, American roots music, alternative music, world music, classical music, soundtracks and music theatre.

The label, which is part of Warner Music Group, will mark the anniversary with events including special programming at March’s Big Ears Festival in Tennessee, Vinyl Me, Please exclusive reissues, a podcast and an exhibition by photographer Michael Wilson.

The Vinyl Me, Please Paragon Series will feature 12 reissues throughout the year from Nonesuch acts including The Black Keys, Philip Glass, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Stephen Sondheim, Sam Gendel and Laurie Anderson.

There will be additional classic album vinyl reissues, limited edition anniversary merchandise, flash sales on Nonesuch recordings, playlists, a video series, and more.

“We spend most of our time looking into the future, working with artists on their next releases – so an anniversary gives us a chance to reflect on what has been accomplished, as well as where we are headed,” said Nonesuch president David Bither, who has been at the label since 1995 and in his current role since 2015. “It also gives us a welcome opportunity to work closely with some of our longtime friends in the music community.”

Additional programming, including artist talks, art shows, a radio series, and collaborations with other organisations, will be announced soon.