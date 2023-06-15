North East creative development agency Generator appoints Alice Fuller as deputy CEO

North East creative development agency Generator has appointed Alice Fuller as its deputy CEO.

Speaking at the Music Futures Summit last month, Fuller announced Generator’s commitment to spending £1.2 million on the development of talent and skills in the region over the next three years.

“The North East has the smallest GVA in the whole of England when it comes to music,” she said. “Generator has made it our mission to change this. With a region full of incredible talent and cultural venues, we need to capitalise on the opportunities provided by the support of our partners.”

EMI North recently launched in Leeds amid increasing calls for the industry to be less focused on London.

Generator’s new partnerships include Warner Music UK, Rio Ferdinand Foundation, Abbey Road Institute, Jazz North, Help Musicians, Musicians Union, Brighter Sound and TheWRD from The Ivors Academy. With the help of the latter, support from the local authority and industry guidance from Northern Stage and Live Theatre, the Generator team are soon to launch a new programme for professional and technical skills in the music and performing arts industry.

“Our vocationally-led Level 3 in technical skills for the live sector fixes a huge skills gap, not just in the North East, but could have a massive impact nationwide… it is a cross-sector solution,” said Fuller.

Generator also continues its drive to open access to the creative industries for people in the North East, in partnership with TheWRD from the Ivors Academy, with the launch of the Music Career Builder course that starts on August 1.

Fuller joins Generator from the wider creative industries, having consulted on business development strategy with regional arts and culture organisations (Newcastle Arts Centre, Creative Central:NCL, Newcastle Jazz Festival), and internationally having run logistics and artist management with Sole Agency. Her major focus will be to support Generator's vision for a sustainable music industry in the North East that is accessible to all.

Mick Ross, Generator CEO (pictured with Fuller), said: “This is a very exciting time for the organisation following a period of sustained growth, I’m delighted to have Alice join us as deputy CEO. Working alongside myself and the team, we will deliver our vision for the region’s music industry and other ground-breaking national initiatives. Having already demonstrated her commitment to excellence at our Music Futures Summit, we look forward to the many contributions she will undoubtedly make in delivering Generator’s goals over the coming years.”