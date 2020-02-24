Norva Denton upped to SVP of A&R for Warner Records US

Norva Denton has been promoted to SVP of A&R for Warner Records.

Denton is based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO and co-chairman, Warner Records.

“Norva is the perfect fit for our revitalised A&R department, as he brings youthful energy, solid relationships, and a strong marketing background in addition to his A&R expertise,” said Bay-Schuck. “He has the respect of the creative community and artists alike, and Tom and I congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion.”

“Warner Records has a long-standing reputation of artistic freedom and creativity, and I’m thrilled to continue my career here under the expert guidance of Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson,” said Denton. “I’m continuously searching for the next generation of great talent and I look forward to building upon our unstoppable roster of artists.”

Denton joined Warner Records in 2018 as director of A&R, during the rebrand of the record label under the leadership of Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson, COO and co-chairman.

Denton signed and curated Grammy-nominated artist Wale’s comeback. Wale features in the current edition of Music Week in The Aftershow feature.

Chicago-born Denton got his start in 2008 as West Coast regional director at Motown/Island Def Jam in New York City. Denton worked with a wide range of artists during his eight-year stint, including Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Logic, Alessia Cara, Charlie Wilson, Kelly Price, Rick Ross and Pusha T.