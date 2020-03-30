The music industry was hoping the government’s latest support package would provide a lifeline to thousands of self-employed workers, as Music Week went to press.

After weeks of lobbying, UK Music, AIM, the Musicians’ Union and others welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s belated programme of financial aid for self-employed workers, having previously offered help to employees affected by the coronavirus crisis. The government will pay 80% of self-employed workers’ average profits over the past three years, for those with average profits ...