The music industry was hoping the government’s latest support package would provide a lifeline to thousands of self-employed workers, as Music Week went to press.
After weeks of lobbying, UK Music, AIM, the Musicians’ Union and others welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s belated programme of financial aid for self-employed workers, having previously offered help to employees affected by the coronavirus crisis. The government will pay 80% of self-employed workers’ average profits over the past three years, for those with average profits ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now