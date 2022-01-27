NQ CEO Michael Adex wins YMB Music Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 award

Michael Adex, founder and CEO of NQ, has been named Music Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 by the YMB Awards.

The award is presented in partnership with the Association of Independent Music (AIM).

The 25-year-old exec will be recognised at the Young Music Boss Awards at Earth in Hackney on February 16.

As a record label, publisher and talent management company, Manchester-based NQ is home to acts including Aitch.

Ben Wynter, entrepreneur & outreach manager at AIM, said: “The Association of Independent Music is pleased to partner on the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award and support the Young Music Boss Awards’ incredible work. Independent music entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the music industry. They are the creative sparks that set new trends. They are the risk takers and the early adopters, who are passionate about the work that they do, and put it all on the line to achieve a vision that, often, only they can see.

“AIM’s role is to help music’s innovators grow and scale their businesses, reduce their risk by making more educated choices and overcome hurdles they may face. We are thrilled to see AIM Member Michael Adex take home this award. He is a true entrepreneur who has broken down regional barriers for his company and for talent in the North West and is a worthy winner.”

The Young Music Boss Awards was conceived to support and empower young music professionals.