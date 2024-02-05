NQ partners with Columbia Records UK and signs global distribution agreement with The Orchard

International talent and entertainment company NQ has formed a new partnership with Columbia Records UK and a global distribution agreement with The Orchard, Music Week can reveal.

The partnership will give Columbia access to emerging northern talent through Manchester-based NQ’s extensive network in the region. The artists brought forward will then receive the support of Columbia in producing, recording and marketing their music.

Furthermore, NQ artists will gain access to The Orchard’s full suite of services and global network.

The venture with Sony Music UK’s Columbia label follows a period of growth for NQ, which represents artists and producers across records, publishing and management.

The company’s roster includes Aitch, South London artist Blanco, Birmingham rapper Mist, and Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling production duo WhyJay & LiTek (WhyTek). NQ recently signed East London rapper Morrisson to their recording roster.

As part of the new collaboration, Aitch has signed an exclusive recording partnership with NQ powered by The Orchard. He is expected to release new music early this year.

NQ was established in 2017 by founder and CEO Michael Adex and the independent company has since become established within UK music.

Adex manages BRIT-winning, Mancunian rapper Aitch, whose 2022 debut album peaked at No.2 and has sales to date of 51,413 (Official Charts Company). Anne-Marie single collaboration Psycho peaked at No.5 in late 2022 and has sales of 728,058.

This partnership demonstrates our combined commitment to shaking up the music industry and championing amazing talent both in the North and South Michael Adex

Michael Adex, founder and CEO of NQ, said: “It feels like a no-brainer, and a great way to open our artists to international markets via The Orchard’s and Columbia Records UK’s global distribution channels while NQ Records continues to add value with a bespoke, artist-centric approach on the frontlines.

“As game-changers in the industry today, this partnership demonstrates our combined commitment to shaking up the music industry and championing amazing talent both in the North and South. We are also excited to work with Columbia UK on this partnership, it’s an iconic label with a fantastic team at the forefront of some of the most culturally relevant record campaigns today.”

It marks the first big label partnership for Columbia since Ministry Of Sound’s Dipesh Parmar and Amy Wheatley took charge of the label in late 2022. One of the first senior appointments was the promotion of Jamie Spinks to head of A&R a year ago.

Dipesh Parmar, president of Columbia Records UK, said: “Adex’s status as a Manchester music scene powerhouse gives us further access to northern talent via his broad network across the UK. Myself, Amy [Wheatley, MD] and the Columbia team are delighted to be partnering with NQ, we share the same vision in nurturing and developing artists early, and we’re excited for what the new venture will bring.”

Ian Dutt, president of The Orchard UK, said: “NQ’s artist-first approach directly aligns with The Orchard’s MO. We are a company committed to helping artists and labels attain their creative vision via the best-in-class service offering, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled global network offered by The Orchard. We look forward to working with Adex and the NQ team and bringing their talent-rich legacy to global audiences.”

The Orchard has had huge success in the past year with Raye, who’s nominated for seven BRIT Awards.

Columbia is currently No.1 in the albums chart with James Arthur’s Bitter Sweet Love, as well as having Top 10 hits (via Ministry Of Sound) with Prada by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe and Greedy by Tate McRae, and a Top 20 single with Redrum by 21 Savage.

PHOTO: (L-R) Jamie Spinks, head of A&R, Columbia Records UK; Anthony Orum SMAB Solicitors (representing NQ Records), Michael Adex, NQ CEO & founder; Dipesh Parmar, president, Columbia Records UK, Amy Wheatley, managing director, Columbia Records UK

PHOTO CREDIT: Joe Magowan