Nuclear Blast and Believe launch new distribution offering Blood Blast

Believe and Nuclear Blast have confirmed details of Blood Blast Distribution, which they claim is “the first worldwide digital distribution offer dedicated to extreme music.”

According to an official press release, Blood Blast will “provide dedicated distribution to over 200 digital streaming and download platforms and will help bands and artists at all levels make their music available to their audiences on a global basis, whilst benefiting from expert support from the Nuclear Blast team.”

Bands will also receive support and consultation for their releases, plus feedback from Nuclear Blast’s international A&R team. Blood Blast will also assist in building international marketing strategies, offer access to a network of international publicists in association with HIM Media and offer different levels of trade marketing services.



The new team behind Blood Blast will be spearheaded by Jerome Riera (international A&R of Nuclear Blast), Myriam Silberstein (project manager of Nuclear Blast/Blood Blast Distribution), David Kaiser (artist relationship manager for Central Europe) and Bryce Lucien (artist relationship manager for the U.S.)

Speaking about the launch, Jerome Riera said: "Blood Blast is an incredible digital distribution offer. We’re very excited at Nuclear Blast to team up with Believe to create this new imprint, where we will supervise and advise distributed artists. We are joining forces and bringing 30 years of experience in the metal scene to the most innovative digital distribution company in the world."

Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of Believe, added: “Believe continues to invest in a wide range of music genres, including the metal scene with Blood Blast. Launching Blood Blast with Nuclear Blast means that we will be able to serve metal bands at every stage of their career, from their first release to a full service label signing. This will give artists a new set-up and the tools to evolve in a fair and transparent environment that are key values for Believe.”