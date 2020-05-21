Oasis, Radiohead, Libertines LPs among special releases for Love Record Stores Day

Love Record Stores Day has announced the line-up of releases for the event on June 20.

The #loverecordstores campaign was launched in March to encourage music fans to shop online with their favourite record stores during the coronavirus pandemic. It is also filling a gap in the music retail calendar left by the postponement of Record Store Day, which will now take place later this year on three dates.

The #loverecordstores campaign is partnering with a wide range of record labels, who have already pledged to make special, limited edition releases available via over 130 independent record store’s online platforms on June 20.

The first of these are now confirmed and include: Oasis’ Definitely Maybe, special edition picture disc; Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool, special edition white vinyl re-press; and The Libertines, Up The Bracket, special edition orange and yellow marbled vinyl re-press.

There will also be special releases from Robyn, Belle & Sebastian, Tim Burgess, Bon Iver, Circa Waves, Mogwai, Caribou, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and many more.

The full list of releases and participating stores can now be found at the official site.

Tim Burgess, ambassador for the #loverecordstores event, said, “I’ll be first in the virtual queue with my wishlist - the releases for June 20th are looking fantastic. It all has the added bonus of much needed help for our independent record shops who need our assistance just now.”

To support the #loverecordstores event, a 24-hour, online party is being curated by Tim Burgess and the #loverecordstores team, including exclusive ‘at home’ performances, DJ sets, ‘virtual drinks’, Q&A’s, readings and much more.

Record labels taking part in #LRS are also designing a range of exclusive T-shirt’s to be sold around the event with the proceeds going to Music Venue Trust’s #saveourvenues campaign.