Oasis select WMX as tour merchandise partner

Warner Music Group’s merchandise and fan-experience division WMX will be the official merchandise partner for Oasis’ comeback tour, Oasis Live 25.

WMX will provide a merchandise offering on and around next year's stadium shows, which will include pop-up stores, fan experiences, exclusive brand collaborations and event merchandise.

As one of the most successful British bands of all time, Oasis sold more than 75 million albums worldwide and landed eight UK No.1 albums before they split in 2009. After years of speculation, the band recently announced their long awaited comeback with a series of stadium shows across the UK, Ireland, North America, South America and Australia in 2025.

Tickets for the tour have generated huge demand all around the world, with all 38 dates selling out immediately. News of the comeback saw Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, return to No.1 in the UK, 30 years after its original release, alongside a chart impact for other albums and singles.

Bob Workman, SVP and General Manager at WMX UK, said: “Partnering with Oasis on this tour is a very special moment for us at WMX. We understand the deep connection fans have with the band and the significance of the reunion – so we are fully committed to offering the absolute best in product and experience. It's also exciting to build on the work that we have been doing for Liam Gallagher’s solo project in recent years.”

PHOTO: Simon Emmett