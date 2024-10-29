Official Charts Company agrees strategic partnership with leading jukebox company NSM Music

The Official Charts Company has struck a deal with leading jukebox company NSM Music.

The strategic partnership will see the UK’s industry-recognised Official Singles Chart displayed on thousands of jukeboxes nationwide, with the roll-out starting this month.

Each week’s chart will go live on the boxes every Friday evening, supported by a video countdown of the Official Chart Top 10, along with No.1 Award pictures and video messages from the newly-crowned No.1 artists.

Martin Agabeg, NSM Music’s general manager, said: “We are extremely excited about our new partnership with the Official Charts Company. This collaboration of two prestigious brands is a natural fit and it shows our continued commitment and investment in offering the best possible service to our valued customers.”

Alex Kirby, NSM Music’s sales manager, said: “It is a real honour to be in partnership with such an iconic British institution – everybody knows the Official Charts Company, and back in the day Top of The Pops. We are extremely excited that every NSM jukebox manufactured on the Windows 10 platform will automatically get the Official Charts Top 40 as part of their standard music subscription. It is extremely important to us that we not only manufacture the best possible product for the marketplace but will also create the very best customer experience.”

Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot said: “We are absolutely delighted to be forging this new partnership with NSM. As a company, they have an historic legacy as suppliers of jukeboxes for the past seven decades, but they have also been among the leaders in evolving into the digital space in recent years.

“We have been incredibly impressed by their plans for the future, and are delighted that we will be on that journey with them. A pub isn’t a pub without music, and the Official Chart is the soundtrack to our times here in Britain. We are thrilled to be partnering with NSM to ensure that the Official Singles Chart is a central part of the in-pub experience across the UK.”





