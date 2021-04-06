Official Charts Company rolls out major upgrade to b2b service

The Official Charts Company this week rolls out a major new upgrade to their world-class b2b data service.

The Official Charts Online service, which provides data on the UK recorded music and video market, delivers critical business insights to the industry. Its database spans 25 years of UK physical and digital consumption, holding detailed information on over 502 billion transactions and covering daily sales and streams from more than 8,000 outlets.



This breadth and depth of data equates to over 99% of the UK singles market, 98% of albums, and 95% of video. It is used to compile the UK’s Official Chart broadcast on BBC Radio 1, and subscribed to by entertainment businesses to track and manage the performance of their products and market shares.



For 2021, a major investment in the platform, managed by the Official Charts Company and long-standing partners Kantar, sees run times on reports accelerated and data processing times vastly reduced.

At the front end, a sleek modern interface, user-friendly navigation and a new Report Wizard tool makes the service faster and easier to navigate. New bulk upload baskets and an editable artwork database make it simple to identify, import and track a product portfolio.

This significant upgrade arrives during a period of international expansion for the chart compilers, who also took over compilation of the charts and data for the French music market in January of this year. It’s the third territory now under the care of the Official Charts Company, including the UK, Ireland and France.

The investment ensures that Official Charts remains the pinnacle of chart and music market data across the globe Chris Austin

Chris Austin, operations director, Official Charts Company, said: “Our business is built on data, and this development allows our clients to access, run, transform and analyse information faster and more intuitively than ever before. The investment in improving our service ensures that Official Charts remains the pinnacle of chart and music market data across the globe.”



The UK music industry has reacted positively to beta-testing of the new system.

“The Official Charts Online was already an invaluable service,” said Steve Rainbow, head of label management, PIAS. “The upgrade - which is quicker, more intuitive and packed with new features - has made it indispensable.”

“The new site is a real step forward – faster queries, more data and a slick UI,” saidNick Allum, VP commercial & analytics, Warner Music.

“The Official Charts Company has always set the bar for gold standard,” said Charlotte de Burgh-Holder, senior sales & marketing analyst at Sony Music “Their latest updates to the online system make it easier to access information in a simple and clear format that benefits all users on the platform.”

The new Official Charts Online data service is available from today (April 6) to all subscribers. Training sessions and demos can be arranged teams or companies.