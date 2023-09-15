Olivia Rodrigo tops 60,000 chart sales for Guts - the most streamed album on debut so far in 2023

Oliva Rodrigo has scored her second consecutive No.1 and significantly increased week one sales compared to her all-conquering debut Sour.

The US star’s well-received sophomore album, Guts (Polydor/Geffen), has debuted at the summit with sales of 60,272, according the Official Charts Company. As well as outselling the rest of the combined Top 10 albums, that’s one of the biggest weekly sales of the year – the only albums to register a higher seven-day total in 2023 are releases by Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts was evenly split in terms of consumption, performing strongly across physical and digital. With 28,165 sales-equivalent streams, Guts is the most streamed album in a week in the UK so far in 2023, moving ahead of Travis Scott’s 24,738 total for last month's chart-topping record Utopia.

Polydor’s UK campaign also amassed an impressive 30,879 physical sales for Guts, including 11,810 vinyl LPs, 10,580 CDs and 8,489 cassettes. The album also sold 1,228 digital downloads.

The performance of the album helped Polydor to top the weekly market shares total market for both All Albums (11%) and Artist Albums (11.1%). It is the label’s sixth No.1 album so far this year.

Guts has improved on the opening week of Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, which debuted at No.1 in May 2021 with sales of 50,942 sales. Guts’ opening sales represent an increase of 18.3% compared to Sour.

Sour has sales to date of 753,242, including 92,202 physical copies, 10,251 downloads and 650,789 sales-equivalent streams. Olivia Rodrigo was recently awarded a BRIT Billion award in recognition of more than a billion streams in the UK alone. She was Music Week’s Artist Of The Year for 2021.

The release of Guts delivered a sales boost of 31.2% week-on-week for Rodrigo’s debut LP, which moved 18-8 (5,383 sales) – its first Top 10 appearance since August 2022.

In the singles chart, Rodrigo had to make do with second place (behind Doja Cat) for the new album’s lead single Vampire, although it did increase chart sales by 40.7% week-on-week to 43,651 units. The single, which has already peaked at No.1, was streamed more than 4.9 million times in the UK in the past week. It has UK chart sales of 427,150.

The album’s second single, Bad Idea Right, has moved 12-3 with sales up 78% week-on-week to 34,758 (total sales to date: 124,166). The third track allowed under OCC chart rules is a new entry for the album’s latest focus track, Get Him Back, at No.7 (28,445 sales).

But for those chart rules limiting a primary artist to three entries, 10 tracks from Guts would have made the Top 20 with the remainder not far behind.

One of the strongest performers on DSPs, and a potential future hit, is All-American Bitch, which Rodrigo has identified as a personal favourite. The track would have made the Top 10 this week but for the three-track limit under chart rules.

Read our 2021 cover story with Olivia Rodrigo here.