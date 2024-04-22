On Earth Day 2024, Roxy Erickson appointed to lead on next phase of Music Climate Pact

AIM and the BPI have appointed Roxy Erickson, co-founder of sustainability consultancy Creative Zero, as project manager to lead on the next phase of the Music Climate Pact.

This key appointment – being announced on Earth Day – demonstrates the industry’s collective commitment to achieving its sustainability and decarbonisation goals.

The Pact aims to bring music businesses together in response to COP26 and the urgent call for collective action to combat the climate crisis. It was initiated by AIM and the BPI, which together represent the diverse breadth of the UK’s record companies and labels.

This next phase for the Pact has been facilitated by a partnership between AIM and Murmur, a new strategic climate fund uniting the music and visual arts industries to address climate change.

Erickson will work closely with the Pact’s signatories, and existing UK and global sustainability initiatives, to help them reach science-based climate targets. Over the coming year she will communicate on the climate action undertaken by signatories so far and build towards the creation of a music industry hub for environmental impact.

Having co-founded Creative Zero in 2021, Erickson has a wealth of experience in sustainability consulting for the creative industries. Her recent projects include sustainability work on the BRIT Awards and work as part of the steering committee for the United Nations global entertainment industry action group, Entertainment & Culture for Climate Action (ECCA). She is also co-manager of The Fuel Project, Film London’s decarbonisation resource for suppliers in film and television.

The music industry is such an important player in the fight for climate action Roxy Erickson

Roxy Erickson said: “The music industry is such an important player in the fight for climate action. Where scientists can give us the data, music can speak truth to the hearts of so many. I am honoured and excited to take up this role and plan to take a pragmatic approach to helping lay the foundations for a music industry hub for environmental impact. I look forward to speaking with the signatories and supporters about the work that has begun over the past two years and priorities moving forward. There is much collective work to be done, but every meeting gives me faith that the people who work in this industry are up for the challenge.”

Among the Pact’s founding signatories are Beggars Group, BMG, Ninja Tune, Secretly Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group. Partisan Records has also since signed up.

Signatories are required to sign up to either the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) or the UN-backed Race to Zero SME Climate Commitment. Other pledges include supporting artists to speak up on climate issues, working with suppliers and streaming platforms to obtain data, and establishing carbon measurement tools and frameworks.

Founding supporters of the Pact include A2IM, IFPI, IMPALA and other industry bodies, along with sustainability initiatives Earth/Percent, Julie’s Bicycle and Music Declares Emergency. Merlin and the Feature Artists Coalition (FAC) have joined as supporters more recently.

Since the Pact’s launch, its signatories and supporters have continued to develop collaborative climate initiatives, such as IMPALA’s carbon calculator and climate guidance for record labels, as well as taking steps to decarbonise their own operations.

AIM has continued to ensure visibility around environmental issues, including through industry conferences AIM Connected and Beyond The Music, with its involvement with the Pact led by head of membership Nina Radojewski. The BPI has focused on creating collective action with key stakeholders and lowering the carbon footprint of the BRIT Awards.

Gee Davy, interim CEO and chief policy officer for AIM, said: “Thanks to our partnership with Murmur, we are looking forward to seeing the Climate Pact enter a new phase of collective action. Roxy’s wealth of specialist knowledge will allow us to build on the groundswell of activity that led to the Pact’s creation, as well as the hard work of Nina and the AIM team with many of the signatories over the past two years, in order to bring about meaningful change across the whole industry.”

Dr Jo Twist OBE, chief executive of the BPI, said: “Supporting music creativity and consumption so that it can continue to thrive, but in ways that are sustainable and meet our decarbonisation targets, is a critical priority for us all. That’s why this latest strengthening of the Music Climate Pact, led by AIM/BPI and supported by a growing number of record labels and other signatories is so very important, not least as it demonstrates that our industry can work collaboratively to effect meaningful change that is collectively driven. Having a dedicated project manager thanks to the Murmur funding is great news, and Roxy Erickson is an excellent appointment who will help stimulate further positive action and engagement across the wider music community.”

Caius Pawson, chair of Murmur and founder of Young, said: “Murmur sees this role as crucial to the recorded music industry’s low carbon transition. The Music Climate Pact was a landmark moment for our industry where ambitious organisations came together to make commitments to decarbonise. Making the commitments was in many ways the easy part – Roxy’s expertise will be invaluable to delivering them.“

Music Climate Pact Signatories:

Anjunabeats

Beggars Group

BMG

Brownswood Recordings

Full Time Hobby

Inside Recordings

!K7 Music

Ninja Tune

Partisan Records

Secretly Group

Sony Music Entertainment

Universal Music Group

Warner Music Group

Warp

Music Climate Pact Supporters:

Association of Independent Music (AIM) (representing the UK’s record labels, self-releasing artists and associated businesses)

A2IM (representing US independent music businesses)

The BPI (trade association for UK record labels)

EarthPercent

Featured Artist Coalition

IFPI (representing the recording industry worldwide)

IMPALA (representing Europe’s independent labels)

Julie’s Bicycle

Key Production Group

Merlin

Music Declares Emergency

Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) (representing independent labels globally)

To learn more, visit www.musicclimatepact.com.





