One House launches creative division and platform for artist teams

Artist development company One House has revealed a new product launch and division.

One House Platform is a new management toolkit for artists, managers and teams. It enables them to view financials in real-time, send and review contracts, manage bookings, prioritise tasks and collaborate on-platform.

Currently invite-only, the platform provides transparent financial analytics and insight, work trackers, admin tools to manage calendars, projects and paperwork as well as in-house support.

The announcement coincides with the launch of One House Studio, a full-stack creative division designed to enable cultural collaborations between creatives and brands.

Napper Tandy, One House CEO, said: “Everything we do at One House is driven by our mission: To make a better world for creators. Artists and audiences are more and more motivated by independence, entrepreneurship and authenticity. Today, access to creation tools and social platforms has democratised the ability to create and release music. The music industry is now community driven, rather than relying on large top-down marketing campaigns. Artists are looking for a new kind of engine to help them build their community and stand out in an increasingly populated creator-scape, and we’re here to provide it.”

One House Studio provides a suite of services including talent project development, brand management, marketing, campaign creation, and partnerships between creators and brands.

It has so far connected Sherelle with Nike, Elkka with Asics and Kevin Saunderson with Budweiser, among others.