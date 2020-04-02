Ophelia Conheady appointed A&R head at Marathon Artists

Marathon Music Group has appointed Ophelia Conheady as head of A&R for its main label imprint, Marathon Artists.

Conheady joins the company from her previous position as senior A&R manager at Columbia Records UK. Her appointment is effective immediately.

She reports directly to Marathon co-founder and CEO Paul-Rene Albertini.

Albertini said: “Ophelia’s creative vision, acuity for current and future trends and understanding of the artist development process has revealed her to be a forward-thinking musical innovator. She also brings great insights about the importance of analytics and tech in the decision making process and will be an important, senior team player at Marathon Music Group.”

Conheady said: “I have always admired Marathon’s strength as an independent player and their creative approach to breaking new talent. Working alongside a highly experienced team, with their ability to offer flexible partnerships with artists, is something I’m really looking forward to. Marathon is redefining what it means to be a label thanks to Paul-Rene and the team’s progressive thinking and I can’t wait to be part of introducing new music to a global audience.”

Marathon Artists’ director of A&R Jaimie Hodgson exited last month to launch a management company.

Marathon Artists’ roster includes Courtney Barnett, Pond, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Afro B.