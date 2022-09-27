Orlando Wharton appointed as EVP of Capitol and president of Priority Records

Orlando Wharton has been named executive vice president of Capitol Music Group (CMG) and president of Priority Records.

In his new position, he will sign and guide artists across CMG’s broad portfolio of labels, and will relaunch the Priority Records label as a dedicated home for new, developing and established hip-hop artists.

Wharton will assume his positions at CMG early next year, and will be based at the company’s offices in New York. He will report to Capitol Music Group chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer.

“As a highly regarded A&R executive, Wharton has signed some of the most culturally impactful artists of recent years and guided them in the creation of some of music’s most commercially successful and acclaimed albums and singles,” said a statement.

He signed rapper and singer Fetty Wap to 300 Entertainment in 2015 and worked with the artist on his multi-platinum debut that peaked at No.1 in the US.

Joining Atlantic Records as director of A&R in 2014 and rising to senior vice president in 2016, Wharton signed rapper Kodak Black to that label and oversaw A&R for all of that artist’s releases.

Orlando has an undeniable track record of finding and developing groundbreaking and talented artists Michelle Jubelirer

Wharton signed both PnB Rock and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and worked closely with rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s team on the artist’s three most recent albums. Other artists Wharton has signed and A&R’d include XxxTentacion, Shoreline Mafia, Little Eazzyy and Yovngchimi.

Michelle Jubelirer said: “Orlando has an undeniable track record of finding and developing groundbreaking and talented artists. Between his boundless energy and deep well of relationships is his unwavering commitment to helping artists realise their maximum potential and bring their creative visions to reality. Music is Orlando’s purpose, and he is the ideal executive to relaunch Priority and help write the next chapter for Capitol Music Group.”

Orlando Wharton said: “Priority Records is a legendary label that gave artists a voice when they were voiceless; a label that was about real music that didn’t rely on gimmicks to make an impact. I’m really looking forward to working with Michelle Jubelirer and the great team she’s assembled at CMG, always mindful that artists lead the way and that we’re here to support their brilliance and creativity.”