Ostereo expands with new hires as its artists rack up billions of streams

UK-based music label and publishing company Ostereo is expanding with new hires and signings to its catalogue of releases.

Ostereo said the expansion was in response to the growing international streaming presence. During 2023, more than five billion streams were achieved for its catalogue.

Andy Griffin has been appointed as the campaign manager for Asia, while Danny McNamara has been named A&R/digital manager.

Based in Thailand, Griffin will be responsible for artist campaigns across the Southeast Asia region and developing them within these key markets.

McNamara has joined Ostereo’s recordings department. Previously at Cr2 Records and Universal Music Group working on a wide range of roles including digital, through to A&R and management, McNamara will be responsible for artist recruitment and managing digital artist campaigns.

Further to their participation in an Ostereo-coordinated recording session at Abbey Road Studios, single releases are scheduled for UK-based artists Jodie Knight, ili, Gavin Holligan, River Atley and more to be announced.

The label saw a spike on TikTok for its Indonesian artist, Shania Yan. She achieved one million creations and 320 million plays within a seven-day period in February. Similarly, Indian artist Ennah has enjoyed recent success garnering 20,000 creations and 12 million plays in January. The Asian market continues to be a focus for Ostereo.

We are continuing to see huge growth and success within emerging markets Nick Kirkby

Nick Kirkby, CFO of Ostereo, said: “We are continuing to see huge growth and success within emerging markets, enabling us to develop strong, long-standing relationships within these territories. We have been working on some exciting projects, including original music for several artists, and I look forward to seeing how these relationships and our recent investments secure further success for our artists.”

Andy Griffin, campaign manager for Asia at Ostereo, said: "After nearly 20 years working in the music industry in Southeast Asia, I'm looking forward to using that experience to help develop Ostereo's exciting roster of artists. It is an exciting time to join the team.”

Danny McNamara, A&R/digital manager at Ostereo, added: "Joining Ostereo represents a new chapter within my music career. I will be rubbing shoulders with some of the brightest, forward-thinking minds in the industry. I'm super-excited by the prospect of connecting with artists on a deeper level, understanding their creative vision, and making my mark by guiding their sound to create hit records. It's what I'm here to do!"

PHOTO: (L-R) Danny McNamara and Andy Griffin