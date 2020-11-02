Paradigm agent Mike Malak has revealed his ambitions for his new record label and publishing company Coldpress.

Malak has made singer-songwriter Henjila his first signing and expects the newly-launched company to release its first music in early 2021.

“Our ambitions for now are simply to build Henjila into what we all know she will be and, step by step, find more music we are passionate about,” he told Music Week. “I am open-minded and simply want to find talent that ...