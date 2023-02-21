Parlophone promotes Jack Melhuish alongside key A&R, radio and data insight appointments

Parlophone Records has revealed a number of key promotions and hires, including four appointments to its A&R team.

The label has also created a new data insight department to help support artist campaigns and secure breakthroughs.

In a statement, the Warner Music UK label said the appointments will “strengthen its position as a leading label for discovering and developing groundbreaking talent in the UK”.

Jack Melhuish has been named the label’s new general manager, reporting into its co-presidents Nick Burgess and Mark Mitchell.

Melhuish joined Parlophone as director of marketing, partnerships and strategy in 2018. He has played a central role in campaigns for Ashnikko, Coldplay, David Guetta, Gabriels, Gorillaz, Kano, PinkPantheress and Sam Ryder.

Parlophone was ninth overall in the UK market share figures (All Music All Albums) for 2022, according to Official Charts Company data. For Track Streams, the label was at No.8 with a 2.9% share with streaming volume up 10% year-on-year (compared to 8% for the overall market).

Alongside streaming success for David Guetta, who hit No.1 with Bebe Rexha collaboration I’m Good (Blue), the label secured a Q4 breakthrough for Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder. The UK singer-songwriter’s debut, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, peaked at No.1 in the busy Q4 period and has sales to date of 57,906, according to the Official Charts Company.

In his new role, Jack Melhuish will continue to oversee and strategise campaigns for Parlophone’s roster of artists, while also taking on wider responsibilities within the label.

We look forward to continuing to break new acts and becoming an increasingly important music company and partner for our artists Mark Mitchell

Mark Mitchell said: “We’re delighted that Jack is taking on the new role of general manager. Jack is one of the most dynamic and culturally insightful marketing executives in the industry today. His natural ability to understand artist positioning, narrative and the streaming ecosystem, make him an invaluable asset to our artists and the Parlophone label. With Jack’s increased responsibility over our artist campaigns, we look forward to continuing to break new acts and becoming an increasingly important music company and partner for our artists.”

Jack Melhuish added: “It’s an honour to step up into this role and I’d like to thank Nick and Mitch for giving me this huge opportunity. Parlophone is known for its unorthodox and boundary-breaking artists and I want to continue delivering great results for them while contributing to the growth and success of our label.”

Parlophone also announced four key hires which will strengthen its A&R team. Arina Logacheva, Molly McNulty and Seb Smith have been appointed as senior A&R managers, while Jason Ngimbi has been brought in as a junior A&R manager.

(L-R) Jason Ngimbi, Molly McNulty, Nick Burgess, Seb Smith, Arina Logacheva

Arina Logacheva joins from Universal Music, where she was a senior A&R Manager based in Germany working across Virgin Records, Polydor and Island Records. Logacheva had success with signings such as Meduza and Sophie And The Giants .

Molly McNulty moves to Parlophone after seven years at Kobalt Music Publishing, where she was most recently a senior A&R manager, signing acts such as Cat Burns, Knucks and Sam Fender.

Seb Smith joins Parlophone from Believe Music, where he signed Knucks, Sainte and Nia Archives. Jason Ngimbi joins as a Junior A&R manager from BMG.

Bringing in Arina, Molly, Seb and Jason re-affirms our belief that A&R is more vital than ever to Parlophone Nick Burgess

Nick Burgess said: “Bringing in Arina, Molly, Seb and Jason re-affirms our belief that A&R is more vital than ever to Parlophone. Each one of them is an inspiring A&R, with excellent taste and a depth of musical knowledge that will bring an abundance of diverse and vibrant energy to the label. They will be fundamental in helping us to continue our mission to be at the forefront of signing and breaking culturally exciting artists.”

Burgess previously described Parlophone as a “contemporary, culturally relevant record company” - an ethos that has seen the label sign and work with new acts including Sam Ryder, Gabriels, Rachel Chinouriri, Jo Hill, Burn Dem Bridges and Mnelia. Gabriels placed fifth on BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2023, while Chinouriri made the longlist.

In terms of artist breakthroughs, the label has big ambitions for returning artist Ashnikko, who has just dropped new single You Make Me Sick. As well as making an impact on TikTok, Ashnikko has amassed 6.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Parlophone previously secured a chart-topping breakthrough for The Snuts in 2021. The label has a No.1 contender next week with Cracker Island by Gorillaz.

(L-R) Sam Palm, Grace O’Neill, Mark Mitchell, Jack Melhuish

In the latest round of appointments, Parlophone has also promoted Grace O’Neill (head of radio) and Sam Palm (head of insight). Both will report to Jack Melhuish.

Grace O’Neill transferred to Parlophone from Warner Music Australia in 2019, where she was head of radio and has been a key figure in breaking acts such as Ashnikko, Diplo, PinkPantheress and Sam Ryder, amongst many others, at UK radio.

Sam Palm will now oversee the newly created insight department, where he will augment the work he’s been doing as the label’s streaming lead by incorporating more extensive audience data.

MAIN PHOTO:

(L-R standing) Jason Ngimbi, Grace O’Neill, Nick Burgess, Seb Smith, Mark Mitchell

(L-R seated) Molly McNulty, Sam Palm, Arina Logacheva, Jack Melhuish