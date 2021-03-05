Partisan launches Section1 label with Brontë Jane, Chris Robbins and Tom Wironen

Partisan Records has announced a global partnership agreement to launch a new label, Section1.

Los Angeles-based Section1 is the brainchild of Brontë Jane (pictured, VP of A&R at Third Side Music) alongside Chris Robbins and Tom Wironen of Friendly Announcer management (Big Thief, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Westerman).

As part of this new venture, Section1 will be responsible for the creative direction, A&R and overall vision of the label with Partisan providing funding, marketing and promotion through its global infrastructure alongside distribution via its existing partners.

The first release through the new joint venture will be Jour 2 by Hildegard, a new project from experimental singer-songwriter Helena Deland and multi-instrumentalist and producer Ouri.



In a joint statement the founders of Section1 said: "Our intention with Section1 is to operate in an art-first way that sounds, looks, and feels deliberate in nature. The team at Partisan Records understood our vision from day one, and we feel very much at home with them. Their success speaks for itself. On top of that, we can't think of a more exciting artist to launch with than our first signing, Hildegard.”

Zena White, MD of Partisan Records, said: "Partisan’s goal has always been to elevate immediately identifiable voices that enhance the human condition. In this sense, our partnership with Bronte, Chris, and Tom to bring Section1 to life couldn’t be a more natural fit. Their track record and taste is beyond reproach, having collectively exhibited a focused vision that is nothing short of inspiring. It’s been a privilege getting to know them (professionally and personally) over the last few years, and we couldn’t be more excited to now officially join forces!"

Partisan won the Independent Record Company category at the Music Week Awards.