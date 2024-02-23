Partisan Records and Mother Artists salute Idles for hitting No.1 again 'on their own terms'

Idles have secured the second UK No.1 album of their career with a strong sales result for Tangk.

The band’s impressive performance also means that independent label Partisan Records has now scored three chart-topping albums. The label previously reached the summit in the UK with Idles’ Ultra Mono (2020) and Fontaines DC’s Skinty Fia (2022).

Partisan has also had Top 5 chart success with albums including Fontaines DC’s A Hero’s Death (No.2 peak, 2020) and, more recently, I Inside The Old Year Dying (2023) by PJ Harvey.

Tangk is Idles’ fifth studio album, their fourth to make the Top 10 and their second to reach No.1. It debuted at the summit with weekly sales of 20,230, including 17,282 physical copies, 868 downloads and 2,080 sales-equivalent streams, according to the Official Charts Company. The breakdown for physical units: 3,962 CDs, 416 cassettes, 12,905 vinyl LPs.

As well as topping the overall chart, Idles are No.1 on the vinyl albums chart and the Official Record Store Chart. It comes amid a strong start to the year for vinyl.

Tangk improved on the week one performance previous album Crawler, which peaked at No.6 in November 2021 with opening sales of 14,351. It has gone on to sell 41,099 copies.

Ultra Mono achieved the band’s biggest opening for an album with 27,182 units (23,766 of these physical) in October 2020. It has sales to date of 58,503.

Idles’ biggest seller is their second studio album and chart breakthrough, Joy As An Act Of Resistance. Peaking at No.5 in 2018, it has gone on to sell 98,441 units. Their 2017 debut album, Brutalism, which only charted at No.65 upon reissue in November 2022, is actually their second biggest seller on 65,983 units (including 29,387 sales-equivalent streams).

The No.1 result for Idles this week follows multiple nominations for Partisan at the Music Week Awards, including in the Independent Record Company category.

The band have never stood still and always worked hard, pushing themselves in every aspect of their art, taking big, bold and brave decisions Mark Bent

Speaking about the chart performance for Idles, Jeff Bell, GM of international at Partisan Records, said: “It’s always a joy to see such a fully realised record and album campaign come together, especially for Idles, who have always stayed the course on their own terms. The fact that they keep reaching new heights five albums in – not just in the UK, but in markets all around the world – is a testament to the vision they have, and the whole team's ability to bring it to life. It's an incredibly special record and seeing partners and fans alike be so genuinely excited to get involved is a beautiful thing.”

Mark Bent, of Mother Artists Management, said: “It’s such an incredibly exciting time for Idles. Seeing them secure a second No.1 on a record where they moved their sound in a different direction is a huge achievement. The band have never stood still and always worked hard, pushing themselves in every aspect of their art, taking big, bold and brave decisions. None of this, though, would be possible without an incredible team around the band and a passionate and loyal fan base.

“This is a campaign driven by an independent management, record label and live agency. It shows that with hard work, belief and passion, anything is possible. Every single person involved across making this record and its subsequent promotion delivered while working together as a team, supporting each other in a common goal. Huge congratulations to all involved.”