Partisan Records lands first No.1 album

Partisan Records has landed its first No.1 album in the label’s history.

Last month’s Music Week cover stars Idles debuted at the summit with their third album Ultra Mono on Friday (October 2). The release racked up first week sales of 27,182 (23,766 of these physical), according to the Official Charts Company.

The sales performance helped Partisan to a No.3 position in the Top 75 corporate group market shares for Artists Albums and All Albums. For the Top 75 record company market shares, Partisan was No.2 on Artist Albums and All Albums.

“It’s a fantastic outcome for the entire team, and is a tribute to the band’s unwavering vision for this record,” said Jeff Bell, GM, international at Partisan. “For over a decade, Idles have put their fans first at every turn, and to see a result like this, especially in 2020, is the ultimate testament to that.”

Ultra Mono is already Partisan’s fourth biggest seller in the label’s UK sales history. As well as being the label’s first chart-topper, it’s also the band’s first No.1.

With sales to date of 71,760, Idles’ second album Joy As An Act Of Resistance (No.5 peak in September 2018) is the indie’s biggest album in the UK so far.

Idles are performing the first live set on BBC Radio 6 Music since Covid-19 put a stop to sessions on the network. The 30-minute set at the BBC Radio Theatre will air on Steve Lamacq’s show (4-7pm) today (October 5) and be filmed for iPlayer.

Partisan won the Independent Record Company category at the Music Week Awards.

The label came close to their first No.1 in August with Fontaines DC, who ended up in a chart battle with Taylor Swift. The band’s debut Dogrel is Partisan’s second biggest seller (53,639 sales to date).

The Brooklyn-based indie was formed in 2007 by Tim Putnam and Ian Wheeler.