Partisan's Zena White appointed chair of Worldwide Independent Network

The Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has appointed its board of directors for 2023, with Partisan Records’ chief operating officer Zena White as its new chair.

White will work closely with WIN CEO Noemí Planas on the organisation's goal of growing and connecting the global independent music sector worldwide. Planas has been newly promoted to CEO after previously serving as general manager.

Since joining Partisan Records in 2017, White’s team has achieved breakthrough global success with artists such as Idles, Fontaines DC and Cigarettes After Sex. She received the Music Week International Woman of The Year award in 2019 and served on the A2IM board, latterly as chair, between 2019 and 2022.

Joining White on the board are three new directors:

Gee Davy (AIM, UK):

Geert De Blaere (N.E.W.S, Belgium)

Tony Kiewel (Sub Pop, USA)

Jason Peterson (GoDigital Media Group, USA)

They replace outgoing directors Lisa Levy (Robbins Entertainment, USA), Michel Lambot (PIAS, Belgium) and Paul Pacifico (AIM, UK). Former chair Maria Amato (AIR, Australia) becomes the new treasurer. She will continue to sit with Mark Kitcatt (Everlasting Records, Spain), Richard Burgess (A2IM, USA), Oliver Knust (IMICHILE, Chile) and White on the executive committee, which oversees practical aspects of WIN’s governance.

Alongside the promotion of Noemí Planas to CEO, Nerea Serrano has been appointed as community and projects manager. Serrano joined WIN as communications officer in 2021, and has previous experience as a coordinator of the Spanish independent music awards, Premios MIN, as well as working in record labels and event production.

I am excited to become the chair of WIN’s next chapter in uniting the world’s independent record industry Zena White

Zena White: “I am excited to become the chair of WIN’s next chapter in uniting the world’s independent record industry. In our times, it is immaterial whether an artist’s fans reside in their home town or in the opposite hemisphere, as long as we nurture communities which will sustain their business in such a global landscape.”

Noemí Planas said: “It is a privilege to have such an extraordinary group of professionals from all corners of the world on our board of directors. Together, we will work with our members and other industry bodies to promote best practices and advocate for transparency, fairness and a level playing field to ensure equal access and opportunity for all independents.”

Maria Amato added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being the first female board chair of WIN and look forward to continuing to serve as its treasurer. We welcome our new chairperson Zena White, who will continue to elevate the awareness of WIN, globally.”

Among its plans for 2023, a delegation will travel to Mexico in March to promote the creation of a new trade association in the country. This will build on WIN’s work supporting the Latin American independent music ecosystem, including the creation of music data analysis platform OLMI, and the first instalment of the new Southern Cone’s Independents Forum (FICS) last year.

Other planned activity for 2023 includes a new OLMI study on the Latin American digital value chain, as well as a WINHUB event at A2IM Indie Week in June, and a meeting of the APAC Alliance, WIN’s working group for the Asia-Pacific region.

Renewed annually, the WIN board is made up of independent music company and trade association representatives from 13 countries across Asia, Australasia, Europe, North America and South America.

The 18 members of the WIN board of directors for 2023 are:

Europe

Francesca Trainini (PMI, Italy)

Gee Davy (AIM, UK)

Geert De Blaere (N.E.W.S., Belgium)

Jörg Heidemann (VUT, Germany)

Mark Kitcatt (Everlasting Records, Spain)

Observer: Helen Smith (IMPALA, Europe)





North America

Garry West (Compass Records, USA)

Gord Dimitrieff (Aporia Records, Canada)

Jason Peterson (GoDigital Media Group, USA)

Richard Burgess (A2IM, USA)

Zena White (Partisan Records, USA)

Observer: Tony Kiewel (Sub Pop, USA)





Rest of World

Jeffrey Chiang (LIAK, South Korea)

Maria Amato (AIR, Australia)

Oliver Knust (IMICHILE, Chile)

Sandra Rodrigues (ABMI, Brazil)

Takuya Yamazaki (IMCJ, Japan)

Observer: Dylan Pellett (IMNZ, New Zealand)