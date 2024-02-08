Partisan's Zena White reappointed as Worldwide Independent Network's chair

Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has reappointed Zena White as chair and Maria Amato as treasurer, as well as announcing the addition of five new members to its board.

Renewed annually, the WIN board is made up of independent music company and trade association representatives from around the world who are appointed by WIN members on a geographical basis, and has confirmed a new international structure based on five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

The five new board members are: Dario Draštata (Dallas Records, Croatia), Fran Sandoval (IMIChile, Chile) and Marty Ro (Sound Republica, South Korea) as directors, together with Alejandro Varela (S-Music, Argentina) and Sridhar Swaminathan (SIMCA, India) as observers.

White and Noemí Planas, WIN CEO, alongside representatives from member associations in other Latin American countries, will be travelling to Guadalajara in Mexico later this month to attend the FIM GDL conference and to host an independent labels summit and WINHub networking event.

This year’s outgoing WIN members include Francesca Trainini (PMI, Italy), Jeffrey Chiang (Fluxus, South Korea) and Oliver Knust (IMIChile, Chile).

“I am grateful to be given the opportunity to continue as chair of WIN and my congratulations go to our five new board members,” said White. “Our North Star is to strengthen the sector by having an independent music trade association in all countries where there is a commercial music business. The new regional bloc structure reflects our purpose to connect as many territories as we can. I am particularly proud of WIN’s work with groups in Latin America and Asia-Pacific on their specific agendas, as well as adding associations in India, Paraguay and Bulgaria to our membership.”

Planas added: “I'm excited to welcome these astounding professionals to our board from new territories like Croatia, India and Argentina, as well as new faces from South Korea and Chile. The revamped board structure builds on our priority to empower and unite independents in all parts of the world. As WIN continues to grow its membership, we look forward to soon adding members in countries like Mexico, and our visit to Guadalajara later this month will contribute to that end.”

The 20 members of the WIN board for 2024 are:



North America

Garry West (Compass Records, USA)

Gord Dimitrieff (Aporia Records, Canada)

Jason Peterson (GoDigital Media Group, USA)

Richard Burgess (A2IM, USA)

Zena White (Partisan Records, USA)

Observer: Tony Kiewel (Sub Pop, USA)





Latin America

Francisca Sandoval (IMIChile, Chile)

Sandra Rodrigues (ABMI, Brazil)

Observer: Alejandro Varela (S-Music, Argentina)

Europe

Dario Draštata (Dallas Records, Croatia)

Gee Davy (AIM, UK)

Geert De Blaere (N.E.W.S., Belgium)

Jörg Heidemann (VUT, Germany)

Mark Kitcatt (Everlasting Records, Spain)

Observer: Helen Smith (Impala, Europe)

Asia

Marty Ro (Sound Republica, South Korea)

Takuya Yamazaki (IMCJ, Japan)

Observer: Sridhar Swaminathan (SIMCA, India)

Australasia

Maria Amato (AIR, Australia)

Observer: Dylan Pellett (IMNZ, New Zealand)