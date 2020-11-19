Pat Metheny signs new deal with BMG's Modern Recordings

Jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny has signed a new recording agreement with BMG's Modern Recordings imprint.

The label launched in November 2019 in an effort to capitalise on the growing international appetite for new leftfield music arising out of the classical and jazz worlds.

A 20-time Grammy winner, Metheny (pictured) is the only artist to be awarded Grammys in 12 different categories including Best Rock Instrumental, Best Contemporary Jazz Recording, Best Jazz Instrumental Solo, and Best Instrumental Composition, among others.

He said: “Music is infinite and open. I have never felt limited by any of the cultural issues that live on the perimeter of the mission at hand. The quest that Modern Recordings is undertaking intersects perfectly with the kind of musician that I aspire to be. I am so excited to be able to continue the research under the auspices of this excellent team of people who love music without boundaries in the same way that I do.”

Christian Kellersmann, SVP Modern Recordings, said: “It’s a big pleasure and honour to welcome Pat Metheny to Modern Recordings. Since his first album in 1976 he has developed a unique career as a musician, composer and as an artist, who has been always searching for new musical experiences. I am excited that he follows this path on his new album Road to the Sun, which opens another new chapter in his oeuvre.”

Modern Recordings' artist roster also includes Scottish composer Craig Armstrong, producer Robot Koch, composer Meredi, composer, producer and pianist Thomas Bartlett, conductor and composer Kristjan Järvi, composer and trumpet-player Nils Petter Molvaer, countertenor Andreas Scholl, pianist Tamar Halperin and producer, composer and conceptual artist Hendrik Weber aka Pantha du Prince.

Fred Casimir, BMG EVP global repertoire & marketing said: “We launched Modern Recordings exactly a year ago with a vision to reimagine the jazz and classical world for the streaming age. There could be no better way to celebrate the first anniversary of Modern Recordings than to sign Pat Metheny, one of the standout musicians of the past half century. We are delighted to welcome him to BMG.”