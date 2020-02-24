Paul Weller signs to Polydor for new album On Sunset

As exclusively revealed in the new edition of Music Week, Paul Weller has signed to Polydor.

The star’s forthcoming album, On Sunset, due June 12, will see him return to the Universal-owned frontline label for the first time since 1988’s Confessions Of A Pop Group. He was previously signed to Parlophone.

Speaking to Music Week about the move, Weller said: “Polydor are really happening at the moment. They’ve got a great young team and some of my favourite new artists are on it too, with Sam Fender, Celeste and Michael Kiwanuka. I really like their energy and enthusiasm. It’s all those qualities I look for in a record company. It seems very fitting to be back on my old label after all these years.”

To support the album, Weller will embark upon a large UK tour beginning on October 29 at Plymouth Pavilions and concluding with two London dates, one at O2 Academy Brixton on November 19 and one at O2 Kentish Town Forum on November 20.

Speaking about the signing, Polydor co-president Tom March said: “Paul is keen to explore all the newest, latest avenues for exposing his music to new audiences,” he said. “On Sunset is a really warm, bright, soulful record. I’ve always had success and No.1 albums with Paul in the past and we’re looking to do the same with this record. We’re aiming for the top.”

