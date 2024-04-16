Pauline Duarte appointed as vice president of Columbia France

Pauline Duarte has been named vice president of Columbia France at Sony Music Entertainment France.

Duarte succeeds Laurent Chapeau, who has headed up Columbia France since 2013.

As part of her role, Duarte will oversee all operations at Columbia France and continue to oversee Epic Records France. She has appointed Franck Hiag as a new director at the label to manage Epic Records France.

The labels Hall Access, A+LSO and Masterworks, which were part of Columbia Labels Group, will now join RCA Labels Group France and be supervised by Emmanuel Perrot, RCA’s senior vice president.

Duarte began her career in 2003 at Columbia Records France. In 2013, she became director of Def Jam Recordings.

In 2020, Duarte returned to Sony Music France to launch Epic Records France, where she has signed artists including Gazo, Alonzo, Hatik and Ronisia, as well as through a partnership with the Blue Sky label. Under her leadership in 2023, Epic Records France received the Flamme for Label of the Year at the first Flammes ceremony.

Marie-Anne Robert, managing director of Sony Music Entertainment France, said: “Pauline Duarte is the ideal person to succeed Laurent’s impressive leadership. Her exceptional background, energy and creativity will be invaluable assets to the development of Columbia in France. On behalf of Sony Music, I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Laurent Chapeau for his exceptional contribution to the company over the past sixteen years. He is an emblematic figure in the French music industry and a great source of inspiration for several generations: his exemplary nature, his enthusiasm, his humility and his appetite for music is a model for future executives. He has a fantastic relationship with artists of all kinds and built a formidable team at Columbia, thanks to his ability to detect and nurture talent.”

Pauline Duarte said: "The vision of Columbia that Laurent Chapeau has developed over the past decade is outstanding. I admire his work with iconic artists and his ability to spot young talents. I'm delighted to succeed him and to be able to help shape the future of the label while respecting its musical heritage.”

As part of his transition, Chapeau will support Duarte and will then assist Marie-Anne Robert as a strategic advisor on artistic projects.

Laurent Chapeau said: "I'm proud of the teams I've been lucky enough to work with at this great artists' company, Sony Music France, and of the wonderful stories we've written with our artists. I’m delighted to be able to accompany Pauline Duarte in her new role and to pass on to her everything we've developed at Columbia. Her knowledge of the label and her experience in the music industry are an asset and an opportunity for all the artists we work with.”

PHOTO: Jules Despretz