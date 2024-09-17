Peermusic appoints Samantha Schilling Robinson as vice president of neighbouring rights division

Peermusic has appointed Samantha Schilling Robinson as vice president, Peermusic Neighbouring Rights.

Samantha Schilling Robinson was previously vice president of neighbouring rights at Songtradr. She has more than 17 years of experience in creative & rights management.

In her new role, Schilling Robinson will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Erik Veerman and Paul Smelt, managing directors of Peermusic Neighbouring Rights.

Peermusic Neighbouring Rights has a client roster that encompasses over 300-plus recording rights owners and 3,000-plus performers, including internationally recognised artists such as Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Metallica, Megan Thee Stallion, HER and Stromae.

It also covers more than 300 record labels including Armada Music, Codiscos, Spinnin' Records, Empire, Ninja Tune and Big Machine. Peermusic Neighbouring Rights also provide services to several CMOs for the collection and administration of international remuneration for their recording rights owner members, including IFPI Sweden and SwissPerform. Recent signings include Teddy Swims, members of Simple Plan, and Juno prize winner Talk.

Mary Megan Peer, CEO, Peermusic, said: “At Peermusic Neighbouring Rights, we work to leverage our experience, network and knowledge, to get performers and rights owners the fair share they deserve, wherever their music is played. We welcome Samantha to the Peermusic Neighbouring Rights team, and will benefit from her deep expertise in Audio Visual neighbouring rights and Latin American experience.”

Erik Veerman and Paul Smelt said: “Samantha is a trusted and proven executive with incredible knowledge in the neighbouring rights sector, and she consistently delivers on her commitment to ensuring that the royalties collected in neighbouring rights reflect the impact of her clients’ music globally. To have her choose to continue to build upon her career at Peermusic Neighbouring Rights, and to be able to offer her level of care, attention, and detail to our clients, is incredible. We could not be happier to welcome her to our Peermusic Neighbouring Rights team as we continue to grow and expand services to our clients.”

Samantha Schilling Robinson said: “The exceptional level of expertise that Peermusic has set in the neighbouring rights industry over the past few years is unparalleled. They have been a disruptor in terms of the expertise that a neighbouring rights company should provide to clients, while developing proprietary client-facing technologies from the outset to give a much-needed transparency and the underlying data to their neighbouring rights clients. As a long-time neighbouring rights executive, I believe that Peermusic has simply set a new standard for these clients with their expansive global network, relationships, and exceptional client service levels. It’s truly an honour to join this incomparable team, and I thank Mary Megan, Erik and Paul for this opportunity.”

Photo credit: Yulissa Mendoza