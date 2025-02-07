Peermusic signs Teddy Swims for neighbouring rights collections

Peermusic has signed Teddy Swims to collect worldwide (ex-US) for his neighbouring rights.

The Music Week cover star recently debuted at No.2 with his album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy – Part 2. It follows global streaming success for hits including Lose Control, which has amassed more than 2.3 billion streams.

The deal with Swims allows Peermusic Neighbouring Rights to collect royalties whenever his music is played on radio, TV, or in public spaces.

Peermusic CEO Mary Megan Peer said: “Teddy Swims is one of the biggest breakthrough success stories of the past year. To have him choose Peermusic for his neighbouring rights agent is an honour. I know I speak for our entire team when I say that we are fully dedicated to his continued success and committed to ensuring that Teddy’s global impact is reflected in his neighbouring rights earnings. As Teddy gears up for a record-breaking 2025, and his music is being listened to all over the world, we will be working hard to maximise this important revenue stream on his behalf and ensure he gets paid his due income across territories.”

Erik Veerman, managing director, Peermusic neighbouring rights and Neville Quinlan, managing director, publishing & neighbouring rights, Canada added: “When it comes to neighbouring rights, there are complex rules about who gets paid this income in which territories and then exceptions to these rules, so having a team of experts to help artists navigate this and ensure artists get paid their due income is more important than ever.

“At Peermusic, we operate from 39 offices in 32 countries around the world with over 200-plus employees worldwide, giving our neighbouring rights clients a physical presence in those territories and the local knowledge of what qualifies for neighbouring rights in a global market. We are thrilled to partner with Teddy and to be a part of this exciting next chapter of his career.”

Luke Conway, Teddy Swims’ manager, said: “We are looking forward to working with Peermusic. Their dedication and innovative approach to ensuring neighbouring rights earnings are acquired is one that truly drew us to them. Their team has already been a pleasure to work with and we can’t wait to see this partnership continue to grow!”

The deal adds Teddy Swims to the Peermusic Neighbouring Rights client roster which encompasses over 300 recording rights owners and 3,000 performers, including artists such as Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Martin Garrix, Metallica, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. and Stromae, and over 300 record labels including Armada Music, Codiscos, Spinnin' Records, Empire, Ninja Tune, and Big Machine.

Peermusic Neighbouring Rights also provide services to several CMOs for the collection and administration of international remuneration for their recording rights owner members, including IFPI Sweden and SwissPerform.

Recent signings include members of Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan and Juno prize winner Talk.