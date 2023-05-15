Pendulum sign to Mushroom Group and Virgin Music Group

Pendulum have signed a new record deal with Mushroom Group and Virgin Music Group.

The announcement comes ahead of Pendulum’s first music of 2023. Halo, featuring Matt Tuck of Bullet For My Valentine, was premiered at the band’s sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace earlier this year.

The multi platinum-selling electronic rock band is composed of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Peredur Ap Gwynedd and KJ Sawka.

Pendulum’s Rob Swire said: “We are pleased to be joining forces with Mushroom/Virgin and reuniting with Korda Marshall, a visionary who played a pivotal role in our journey back in 2006. After the successful release of Hold Your Colour, Korda was instrumental in signing us to Warner, which propelled our career to new heights. His passion, commitment, and understanding of our music were transformative, and we look forward to this new chapter with a familiar face.

“We hope to make this phase of our career the most exciting one yet, and elevate our sound to unprecedented levels.”

Korda Marshall, Mushroom’s London-based international director, said: “It’s a great pleasure to be back working with Rob and the Pendulum team. We're all so proud of the solid success Rob has achieved over the years — they were way ahead of their time as pioneers and originators of hybrid electronic/rock/drum & bass that inspired a whole generation and resonates strongly across music today.

“The new songs are sounding awesome and more relevant and attacking than ever. This first single featuring Matt from BFMV is a brilliant taste of what's to come on the forthcoming EPs.”

The deal follows the launch of a global operation for Mushroom in partnership with Virgin last year.

“This is our first joint venture signing with Virgin and is coming on the back of our recent Top 3 album success with the DMA's and current launch of Mia Wray,” said Marshall. “It demonstrates how we can partner with artists of this calibre and bring a powerful, global team that works seamlessly to help them reach another level.”

Vanessa Bosaen, president of Virgin Music Group UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Pendulum to Virgin in partnership with Mushroom. The new music is phenomenal, and we can’t wait to get it to new audiences around the globe. Seeing Rob and Korda reunited as a creative team is a genuine pleasure and no doubt an extraordinary force.”

All three of Pendulum’s studio albums are certified platinum in the UK, totalling more than one million pure sales. They charted at No.1 with 2010’s Immersion and No.2 with 2008’s In Silico, though it’s their Top 30 debut Hold Your Colour (2005) that has amassed the most sales (432,641 - Official Charts Company).

The band will perform at Download Festival this year, as well as alongside Limp Bizkit at a one-day festival in London’s Gunnersbury Park this summer.

PHOTO: (L-R) Alex Meiklejohn (Sound Advice), Andrew Clark (Virgin), Vanessa Bosaen (President, Virgin), Joanna Gardner (Manager, Unholy), Rob Swire (Pendulum), Korda Marshall (Mushroom), Robert Horsfall (Sound Advice)