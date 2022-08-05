Perfect Havoc launches NFT project to celebrate five-year anniversary

Dance music label Perfect Havoc has launched a new NFT project on NFT marketplace OpenSea that celebrates its five-year anniversary.

The NFT collection, created in collaboration with music industry creative lab Synthetic Artists, sees the release of a series of unique digital artworks based on themed iterations of Perfect Havoc’s graphical logo, originally designed by Pure Evil.

The project, designed by Mike Whitaker and Steve Milbourne, will be comprised of one unique design representing each day of Perfect Havoc’s existence, charting key release dates and world events throughout that time. The project begins with the launch of the Year 1 collection representing the year 2016 and contains 366 unique designs. Eventually the full five collections will contain 1,827 unique NFTs.

Steve Milbourne said: “It’s great to collaborate with Perfect Havoc on the first stage of their pathway into NFTs, Web3 and the metaverse. Over the release of five collections we’ll see the NFTs moving from 2D graphic designs to fully animated 3D renders with unique music composed by Perfect Havoc producers. It’s a great way to be part of the journey of this special label.”

Robert Davies, co-founder of Perfect Havoc said: “We are excited to be launching and partnering with Synthetic Artists on this new NFT project. Our long-term mission is to create new ways for our label and artists to be discovered as well as creating a community that will join us in our journey into all things Web 3.0 and beyond. We also pledge to use this new space and technology as a way of reinvesting into our industry and community projects, starting with Nordoff Robbins.”

Perfect Havoc will donate 20% of income as well future income from creator fees to music charity Nordoff Robbins. A roadmap sets out the timeline for the development of further benefits of the NFTs, including exclusive early access to music, pre-sale access to event tickets, and is available publicly here.

The label's long-term ambition is to have a metaverse presence where fans and music producers alike can interact with label staff, pitch music and listen to new releases and engage in virtual activities.

Perfect Havoc was founded by Adam Griffin and Robert Davies, and has since broken and championed new talent including Joel Corry, PS1, Karen Harding and Oliver Nelson. The label was nominated at the Music Week Awards in 2022.