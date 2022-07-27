Perfect Havoc partners with Music Week Women In Music Awards

Perfect Havoc is partnering with Music Week as sponsor for the Music Champion category at the Women In Music Awards 2022.

We are delighted to reveal that the London-based management, record label, publishing and events company will sponsor the Music Champion award, which last year was won by Spotify’s Sulinna Ong.

“Perfect Havoc is proud and honoured to be sponsoring the Music Champion category at the 2022 Music Week Women In Music Awards,” said the company in a statement.

“We feel this is the perfect award for us to sponsor because as a company we are all about diversity, passion, hard work, a never say die attitude and maximising our resources. No doubt, the winner of this award will embody all of these qualities and more. Roll on Women In Music.”

The much-loved ceremony returns on November 11 and will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with the Association of Independent Music and UK Music.

Nominations have now closed. Table and tickets for the daytime ceremony are available to book now here.

The 2021 awards ceremony featured game-changing execs, artists and creatives collecting awards including Cassandra Gracey, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Carla Marie Williams, Sulinna Ong, Nadia Khan, Shaznay Lewis, and more.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 12 new additions

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has almost 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

There are opportunities to showcase support throughout the run-up to the event as well as onsite on November 11, 2022. Contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com or helen.hughes@futurenet.com for more information.