Perfect Havoc signs global distribution deal with The Orchard

London-based independent label Perfect Havoc has signed a new distribution deal with The Orchard.

Effective immediately, The Orchard will take over worldwide distribution of the Perfect Havoc catalogue and forthcoming releases.

It is a strategic step for Perfect Havoc as the company aims to boost its profile globally. The deal will also focus on acquisitions and investments in playlists, media channels and catalogue.

The Orchard, part of Sony Music, distributes independent music globally and operates in over 45 cities worldwide.

Perfect Havoc was co-founded in 2015 by long-time colleagues Adam Griffin and Robert Davies. It has multiple platinum, gold and silver awards, and more than 10 billion global streams.

The label now holds six UK Top 20 singles, including the No.1 single Head & Heart by Joel Corry & MNEK (Perfect Havoc/Atlantic). Fake Friends by PS1 feat. Alex Hosking (Perfect Havoc/Columbia) peaked at No.19.

Perfect Havoc co-founder Robert Davies said: “Adam, the Perfect Havoc team and I are delighted to be joining The Orchard family worldwide. A special thank you to our immediate home the Orchard UK team and especially Ian Dutt and Chris Manning. They are the perfect partner for Perfect Havoc showing unrivalled belief in our A&R vision, marketing strategy, and in our ability to continue to bring through new talent whilst maximising our existing roster. We are so excited to be working together and delivering forward thinking, quality new music.”

Perfect Havoc have built an incredible business over the past few years Ian Dutt

The Orchard UK’s MD Ian Dutt said: “We are delighted to welcome Adam, Rob and the Perfect Havoc team to The Orchard. They have built an incredible business over the past few years and we very much look forward to helping them on their exciting journey."

The label was previously distributed by ADA.

In the coming months, Perfect Havoc will be diversifying its roster as well as expanding its team.

Recent appointments include Nick Ancona as junior digital label manager. Ancona was formerly talent scout/A&R at Sirup Music and promo/content manager at Louder (Ministry Of Sound). Frederick Bonnesen, previously junior label manager, has been promoted to label manager.

In addition to its core sound of commercial dance, the label is set to focus on longer term artist campaigns as well as album projects.

The first album signed to Perfect Havoc comes from the electronic producer Ros T, whose campaign will begin in Q2.

The label will also release the debut EP from alt-pop singer-songwriter Lusaint, who is one of the label’s long-term artist projects. Debut single Dark Horse is being supported by Spotify’s New Music Friday UK and New Pop UK, as well as BBC Introducing Manchester.

There are key releases forthcoming by Chaney, Ben Pearce, Zac Samuel, Just Kiddin, Harrison, Freejak, Tobtok, Varski, Movada, Jacky Kelly, Xoro, Aya Anne, and more.