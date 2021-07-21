Pete Tong to be honoured at Music Industry Trusts Award

Pete Tong is to be honoured with this year’s prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music and broadcast industries.

Over a 30-plus year career, Tong has earned the role of the global ambassador of dance music.

David Munns, chairman of the MITS Award committee, said: “I am delighted that the MITS has decided to honour Pete Tong and his pre-eminent reputation in the dance music scene. For over 30 years he has been a pioneer in his field and is known worldwide for his commitment to build recognition for his music genre. Congratulations, Pete!”

The award will be presented on November 1 at a gala ceremony held in aid of the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins in The Great Room, Grosvenor House Hotel, and this year marks the 30th year of the MITS.

Pete Tong follows 2019 MITS honourees, Harry Magee and Richard Griffiths of Modest! Management, and joins the ranks of previous recipients including Emma Banks, Rob Stringer, Sir Lucian Grainge, Ahmet Ertegun, Michael Eavis and Roger Daltrey.

Tong is an arena-selling artist, DJ, music producer, A&R, and the voice of Radio 1’s dance programming.

Tong’s nurturing of talent began in 1983, when he began working for London Records, quickly signing Run DMC in a career-defining move. As his reputation for A&R grew, he established FFRR Records as a subsidiary of London Records, with releases from Frankie Knuckles, Goldie, Salt ‘n’ Pepa and more. He returned to the label business in 2019, as president of Three Six Zero recordings.

In 2008, he co-founded WME’s electronic music division alongside Joel Zimmerman, creating one of the first dedicated dance music booking agencies. Tong continues to sit on WME’s board.

Tong also co-founded The International Music Summit, a three-day dance music conference held in Ibiza, Los Angeles and Singapore that has been running for over a decade and has become electronic music’s most important global industry gathering.

Outside of music, he is a frequent supporter of children’s cancer charity, Pablove, having previously taken part in a 532-mile bike ride journey from Los Angeles to San Francisco to raise money and awareness. He was awarded his MBE in 2014, an honour for his career in broadcasting and music.

Pete Tong said: “It is a huge honour to be given the MITS Award and to have the opportunity to highlight two exceptional charities, The BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins. The past year has seen the music industry suffer like never before - especially the live music and clubbing sectors, but we are strong and optimistic for the future. I proudly look forward to accepting the award at the event this November and continue to represent my industry.”

The MITS Award supports two important charities, the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins, and is sponsored by PPL, SJM Concerts, YouTube and Spotify.