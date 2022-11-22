Peter Doherty's label Strap Originals hires Charlie Dilks as MD

Charlie Dilks has been appointed managing director at Peter Doherty’s label Strap Originals.

Dilks has a brief to develop its roster, break artists and establish the brand.

Dilks previously worked in A&R at BMG, as head of A&R for Scandinavian independent Bonnier Music, as head of membership for ASCAP and as SVP for Songtradr. Most recently he oversaw business development in the UK as senior director at Fuga and went on to be their global head of sync and brand partnerships.

Dilks signed the Strap Originals label to a partnership with Fuga in 2020.

Peter Doherty, who has just finished a sold-out tour of Europe with The Libertines and will be touring France in December, said: “As Strap Originals stretches its hamstrings and clicks its fingers behind its back, ready to burst into music industry history, we look to our new managing director - Charlie Dilks - to direct our surge.”

Charlie Dilks said: “I’m grateful to Peter and Jai for their support. Having secured significant independent funding and with a genuinely impressive release schedule planned for the next 18 months, I am incredibly excited to be leading Strap Originals and to be back working closely with artists and developing new talent.”

This year Strap Originals released the Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo album The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime, and EPs by Vona Vella, Andrew Cushin, Inder Paul Sandhu, Evan Williams and Trampolene. New albums planned for next year include releases by Peter Doherty, Trampolene, Vona Vella, Andrew Cushin and Pregoblin.

Strap Originals is a standalone Independent label owned by Peter Doherty and his manager Jai Stanley. It is independently financed and is committed to signing new original artists.

Jai Stanley said: “We work with artists that fit the profile in terms of spirit, words and melody. Charlie speaks our language and is the perfect person to drive the label forward and put Strap Originals on the map.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Charlie Dilks, Peter Doherty and Jai Stanley