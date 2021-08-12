Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory signs Charlie Hickey

Phoebe Bridgers has signed another artist to Saddest Factory, her label joint venture with Secretly Group's Dead Oceans.

Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey has joined the label, which has a growing roster including Muna and Claud. Hickey's EP Count The Stairs will receive a physical release on November 12, via Saddest Factory Records.

“Being able to sign Charlie is one of the reasons I started a label,” said Phoebe Bridgers.

To celebrate the announcement, Hickey has shared a reimagined version of Count The Stairs single Seeing Things with some help from his new label mates, Muna.

"We love Charlie and are so happy we had the chance to put our little spin on Seeing Things,” said Muna of the collaboration.

Charlie Hickey added: “Muna is my favourite band. I’ve been a super fan since way before I had ever known them and to hear them interpret this song was one of the coolest and most surreal feelings ever. They put so much love and care into it and truly expanded on what the song means to me.“

