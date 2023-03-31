PIAS appoints Tom Keil as global head of dance and executive vice president of A&R

PIAS has appointed Tom Keil as global head of dance & electronic and executive vice president of A&R.

Keil, whose appointment is effective immediately, will be based in London and will report directly to Russell Crank, head of A&R, UK.

In addition, the independent music giant has launched a new frontline division, PIAS Électronique, for global artists. Releasing both singles and albums, the imprint will champion all forms of electronic music, ranging from commercial dance hits to crossover sounds, and will utilise the company’s global infrastructure and network.

Tom Keil is a German music executive, who joins PIAS from his role as the general manager and VP A&R for Ultra Music in Europe. He discovered Felix Jaehn, whose remix for Omi’s Cheerleader became the most successful release in the history of the label, going on to become a global No.1 record including in the US and UK.

Keil started his career in the 1990s as a producer, remixer and topline writer. In the early 2000s he worked as A&R manager and consultant for Superstar Recordings and Universal Music Germany. In 2010 he became the head of zeitgeist at Universal Music Germany, working with artists including Avicii, Duck Sauce, Otto Knows, Tacabro, Fedde Le Grand and many more.

The launch of our new PIAS Électronique division will give us a strong platform to sign and develop fantastic new talent Kenny Gates

Tom Keil said: “I am very happy and proud to be joining PIAS and am very grateful to Kenny Gates and the whole team for this great opportunity. Besides signing new and exciting artists, it is going to be an amazing experience working with the great catalogue that PIAS has built over four decades. It makes me feel like a kid in the candy store!”

Russell Crank said: “Within five minutes of talking with Tom, I found his passion for forward thinking electronic music to be infectious. The important records he’s been involved with over his career stand as testament to his deep-rooted understanding of the dance world and I look forward to sharing in his excitement for new records over the years to come.”

Kenny Gates, PIAS CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tom to the PIAS family. His experience, expertise and proven track record in the fields of dance and electronic music will add real firepower to our A&R team. The launch of our new PIAS Électronique division, which Tom will steer, aligned with our global infrastructure and resources will give us a strong platform to sign and develop fantastic new talent.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Lenny Gates (Co-Founder & CEO), Jason Rackham (UK Managing Director & Global Director of [PIAS] Label Group), Tom Keil (Global Head of Dance & Electronic / EVP A&R), Russell Crank (Head of A&R UK)