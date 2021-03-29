PIAS rebrands distribution business as Integral and appoints key execs

Indie giant PIAS has announced the re-branding of its distribution business to Integral Distribution Services.

With the launch of the Integral brand, the PIAS Group is creating a new identity and positioning for its long-established distribution and services offering.

PIAS UK MD Jason Rackham recently spoke to Music Week about the company’s chart impact so far this year with artists including Mogwai, Arlo Parks, Bicep and Maximo Park, among others. He also addressed the growing opportunities for PIAS in the independent sector.

The company has had further success in Europe with Belgian band Balthazar.

The group’s record company activities, including the PIAS in-house labels and the Cooperative label roster, will stay under the umbrella of the PIAS Label Group.

Adrian Pope has been appointed managing director of Integral, a role he will carry out alongside his existing position as chief digital officer for the PIAS Group. Pope will be supported by Leo van Schaick in overseeing the Integral business on a global level. Van Schaick will combine these additional responsibilities with his role as regional MD of the continental European territories outside of France.

In their expanded roles, Adrian Pope and Leo van Schaick will continue to report to Edwin Schröter, group managing director of PIAS.

Integral has also announced a first new appointment with Felicia Flack joining the global team as head of label and artist services. Flack will work closely with Integral’s local teams, servicing label and artists partners from around the world. She joins Integral from her previous role at digital platform Amuse, where she was responsible for the acquisition of new clients and overseeing the company’s label and artist marketing services.

We know that we have something special to offer and continue to be a trusted partner for the independent music community worldwide Jason Rackham

In the UK, Integral will continue to be led by Richard Sefton reporting into Jason Rackham, who will be overseeing both divisions and their respective teams. Flack will work closely with Integral’s local label services teams, including the UK team headed by Steve Rainbow.

Kenny Gates, CEO and co-founder, PIAS Group, said: “I am incredibly proud of the launch of Integral, marking the next step in our evolution. Through four decades, PIAS has adapted to every market change but by always keeping its unrivalled love for music, its soul and its authentic commitment to the independent sector and its artists.”

Adrian Pope, chief digital officer, PIAS Group & MD of Integral, said: “The launch of Integral reaffirms our commitment to providing a world class distribution and services offering to our label, artist and retail partners. By establishing a distinct identity for our highly successful services division, we have brought clarity to our mission, and will continue to demonstrate the passion, creativity and value we strive to deliver to our repertoire partners and our customers.”

Jason Rackham, MD PIAS UK, said: “There is a lot of choice in today’s dynamic and competitive global marketplace, especially when it comes to digital distribution. With our long history in providing both digital and physical distribution services, our culture of ‘music first’ and our truly global reach with well-established operations around the world, we know that we have something special to offer and continue to be a trusted partner for the independent music community worldwide.”