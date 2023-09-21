Pieter van Rijn appointed to board of Downtown Music Holdings

Pieter van Rijn, president of the group’s business and professional services division, Downtown Music, has been appointed to Downtown Music Holdings’ board of directors.

Following the sale to Concord of its owned song copyrights in 2021, Downtown has undergone a significant transformation of its music services businesses, which have been fully integrated into one division.

Downtown Music now offers a suite of distribution, publishing, UGC monetization, sync and platform services. Most recently, new royalty and financial services have been added to broaden Downtown’s service offerings with the acquisition of Curve Royalty Systems earlier this year. In July 2022 van Rijn was appointed to lead this Downtown services division.

“When we first set out to transform Downtown Music, our B2B division, into a fully integrated suite of business service offerings, we were fortunate to have such a strong executive in our organisation who could help us execute on that vision,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. "The addition of Pieter to our board further demonstrates Downtown's commitment and mission to empower creators and the businesses that serve them."

Downtown is firmly positioned as the future of the music industry Pieter van Rijn

Justin Kalifowitz, founder and executive chairman, Downtown Music Holdings, said: “Pieter is an exceptional executive who has played a key role in transforming Downtown Music into the market leader for business and professional services. We are looking forward to welcoming Pieter to the board as we continue to chart the future of the company.”

Pieter van Rijn added: “Already the largest end-to-end music rights management platform in the world, Downtown is firmly positioned as the future of the music industry. I’m excited to join Justin, Andrew and the Downtown board of directors to continue shaping that future.”

Van Rijn joins Downtown’s existing board of directors, including independent directors Alison Moore and Kelli Turner, who joined in January 2022.

Prior to becoming president of Downtown Music, van Rijn was the CEO of music distributor Fuga, which Downtown acquired in January 2020.