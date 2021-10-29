PinkPantheress ascends to Top 10 on Music Moves Europe Talent chart

PinkPantheress has ascended into the Top 10 on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart.

Following the UK chart impact of her debut mixtape To Hell With It (Parlophone), the TikTok star's single I Must Apologise has climbed from 19 to No.7 in its third week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

Super-Hi feat. Neeka remain at No.1 with Following The Sun, which has now spent a year on the rundown. Nathan Evans climbs a place to No.2 with Told You So.

Holly Humberstone also makes a Top 10 appearance with Scarlett (up from No.14).

The full Top 100 chart is available here.