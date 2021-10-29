Your site will load in 16 seconds
October 29th 2021 at 12:00PM
PinkPantheress ascends to Top 10 on Music Moves Europe Talent chart

PinkPantheress has ascended into the Top 10 on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart.

Following the UK chart impact of her debut mixtape To Hell With It (Parlophone), the TikTok star's single I Must Apologise has climbed from 19 to No.7 in its third week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

Super-Hi feat. Neeka remain at No.1 with Following The Sun, which has now spent a year on the rundown. Nathan Evans climbs a place to No.2 with Told You So.

Holly Humberstone also makes a Top 10 appearance with Scarlett (up from No.14).

The full Top 100 chart is available here.

Position

Previous

Weeks

Artist

Title

Home
country

1

1

51

SUPER-HI feat. Neeka

Following The Sun

GB

2

4

18

Nathan Evans

Told You So

GB

3

3

9

Griff

One Night

GB

4

2

36

Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted

Wellerman

GB

5

7

18

A36

Samma Gamla Vanliga

SE

6

6

8

Fred Again..

Billie (Loving Arms)

GB

7

19

3

PinkPantheress

I Must Apologise

GB

8

5

57

Shane Codd

Get Out My Head

IE

9

14

6

Holly Humberstone

Scarlett

GB

10

8

18

Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman

Talk About

GB

11

10

40

Griff

Black Hole

GB

12

9

78

Zoe Wees

Control

DE

13

13

25

Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane

Nice To Meet Ya

GB

14

0

1

Wes Nelson

Say Nothing

GB

15

27

35

Fred Again..

Marea (We've Lost Dancing)

GB

16

12

19

Wet Leg

Chaise Longue

GB

17

20

4

Wet Leg

Wet Dream

GB

18

11

3

Oden & Fatzo

Lauren

FR

19

15

10

Slopes

Tears

NO

20

31

16

Sam Ryder

July

GB
