PinkPantheress ascends to Top 10 on Music Moves Europe Talent chart

PinkPantheress has ascended into the Top 10 on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart.
Following the UK chart impact of her debut mixtape To Hell With It (Parlophone), the TikTok star's single I Must Apologise has climbed from 19 to No.7 in its third week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.
Super-Hi feat. Neeka remain at No.1 with Following The Sun, which has now spent a year on the rundown. Nathan Evans climbs a place to No.2 with Told You So.
Holly Humberstone also makes a Top 10 appearance with Scarlett (up from No.14).
The full Top 100 chart is available here.
|
Position
|
Previous
|
Weeks
|
Artist
|
Title
|
Home
|
1
|
1
|
51
|
SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|
Following The Sun
|
GB
|
2
|
4
|
18
|
Nathan Evans
|
Told You So
|
GB
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
Griff
|
One Night
|
GB
|
4
|
2
|
36
|
Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|
Wellerman
|
GB
|
5
|
7
|
18
|
A36
|
Samma Gamla Vanliga
|
SE
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
Fred Again..
|
Billie (Loving Arms)
|
GB
|
7
|
19
|
3
|
PinkPantheress
|
I Must Apologise
|
GB
|
8
|
5
|
57
|
Shane Codd
|
Get Out My Head
|
IE
|
9
|
14
|
6
|
Holly Humberstone
|
Scarlett
|
GB
|
10
|
8
|
18
|
Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|
Talk About
|
GB
|
11
|
10
|
40
|
Griff
|
Black Hole
|
GB
|
12
|
9
|
78
|
Zoe Wees
|
Control
|
DE
|
13
|
13
|
25
|
Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|
Nice To Meet Ya
|
GB
|
14
|
0
|
1
|
Wes Nelson
|
Say Nothing
|
GB
|
15
|
27
|
35
|
Fred Again..
|
Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|
GB
|
16
|
12
|
19
|
Wet Leg
|
Chaise Longue
|
GB
|
17
|
20
|
4
|
Wet Leg
|
Wet Dream
|
GB
|
18
|
11
|
3
|
Oden & Fatzo
|
Lauren
|
FR
|
19
|
15
|
10
|
Slopes
|
Tears
|
NO
|
20
|
31
|
16
|
Sam Ryder
|
July
|
GB