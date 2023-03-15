PizzaExpress serves up vinyl releases in label partnership with Absolute

PizzaExpress is to launch its own record label in conjunction with its live music arm, PizzaExpress Live.

PX Records will release albums from new and established stars of the jazz and soul scene, alongside a legacy selection from the extensive archive of live recordings. Absolute Label Services, part of Utopia, will oversee the PX releases.

Since its inception in Soho in the late ‘70s for ticketed events, PizzaExpress Live has presented thousands of concerts, including performances by Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse, Diana Krall and Van Morrison. It is also responsible for hosting the first UK concerts from artists who went on to achieve global success, including Jamie Cullum, Norah Jones and Gregory Porter.

The restaurant venues include PizzaExpress Live in Holborn, the historic PizzaExpress Jazz Club in Soho and The Pheasantry in Chelsea.

The first run of releases will feature live albums from US saxophonist Scott Hamilton, UK soul outfit Mamas Gun, multi-instrumentalist and producer Edbl, and rising stats Native Dancer. Albums will be available across all formats.

In addition, the label will release a series of legacy recordings sourced from PizzaExpress Live’s archive dating back over 45 years and featuring previously unreleased performances.

A PizzaExpress record label has long been a dream and we’re delighted that it’s finally coming to fruition Ross Dines

Ross Dines, music manager responsible for PX Records, said: “The PX Records vision is to celebrate the prestigious PizzaExpress Live legacy and to share some of the incredible performances that we get to experience across our venues on a daily basis. When listening back to recordings, we’re always struck by both the quality of the audio and by how perfectly they captured the energy and excitement of the show itself. A PizzaExpress record label has long been a dream of the team here and we’re delighted that it’s finally coming to fruition.”

Henry Semmence, Utopia’s VP distribution services, said: “The team at Absolute have been working with PizzaExpress for the last couple of years preparing for the launch of PX Records. It is an iconic brand that has a history of supporting live music and we are delighted to be part of the team making both new and classic recordings available. There are some exceptional releases lined up and I can only see this label going from strength to strength.”

The label’s first two albums - Scott Hamilton Quartet At PizzaExpress Live - In London and Mamas Gun At PizzaExpress Live - In London - will be released on April 14.