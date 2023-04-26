PJ Harvey signs to independent label Partisan after three decades at Island

PJ Harvey has signed with Partisan Records for her new album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, released on July 7.

The acclaimed UK artist and songwriter’s move to the independent label for her 10th studio album follows three decades with Island Records.

The new LP is PJ Harvey’s first since 2016’s Grammy-nominated The Hope Six Demolition Project. Today she has released a new song, A Child’s Question, August.

I Inside the Old Year Dying is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish. The new song release comes with a video, directed by Steve Gullick.

PJ Harvey is the only musician to have been awarded the Mercury Music Prize more than once, winning first in 2001 for Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea and again in 2011 for Let England Shake.

The Hope Six Demolition Project, her final studio album for Island, made No.1 in 2016. Her biggest-selling album is 2001’s Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea (316,529 sales - Official Charts Company), although it never reached the Top 20.

Partisan has so far secured two No.1 albums in the UK for Idles and Fontaines DC.

The new songs, Harvey says in a statement, “all came out of me in about three weeks”. She recorded the album with John Parish and Flood at Battery Studios in North West London.

“The studio was set up for live play, and that's all we did,” she said.

“I think the album is about searching, looking - the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning,” added Harvey. “Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love – it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that's what makes it feel so welcoming: so open.”

PHOTO: Steve Gullick