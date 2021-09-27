Platoon opens recording studios at Tileyard

Global artist services company Platoon has opened Platoon7, its new state-of-the-art recording studios at Tileyard in London’s King Cross.

According to the announcement, Platoon’s new studios offer artists a bespoke, world-class space to once again embrace in-person collaboration.

Designed by Platoon and Chris Walls and Eleni Papadopoulou of Level Acoustic Design, Platoon7 includes three recording studios, two Dolby Atmos rooms, a content capture studio, podcast booth, writing rooms, artist lounge and an education lab to provide in-person and virtual workshops.

Collaboration and community are at the heart of the studios’ design, with each of the 10 rooms interconnected, allowing for flexibility and simultaneous use of the space across writing camps and multi-artist recordings. The Dolby Atmos rooms utilise the latest in spatial-audio technology to provide an immersive audio experience.

With construction and technical installation by Studio Creations, the studios also offer remote recording capabilities allowing Platoon artists to work together from wherever they are in the world in high-resolution audio.

In addition to providing a creative hub for Platoon’s own artists and creators, Platoon will also be engaging with local organisations and community groups to offer the space free of charge to aspiring talent. As well as showcasing the latest audio production technologies, the studios feature an array of new and vintage instruments, including a classic Hammond C3 Organ, Steinway Upright piano and more.

CEO and founder of Platoon, Denzyl Feigelson, said: "Platoon7 is a vision come true for me. After so many years of planning a space that hosts everything an artist could want under one roof, this is it. I'm so thrilled that we've had the opportunity to work with the most amazing minds to help bring this to life, and I'm excited to see and hear all the fearless creativity that will emanate from these gorgeous rooms."

Fraser T Smith released his debut album 12 Questions via Platoon under the moniker Future Utopia last year, and is among the artists set to record in the space.

"The new recording studios are a world class, state-of-the art space and a clear demonstration of the incredible work that Platoon is doing for its own artistic community," he said.

Platoon was acquired by Apple in 2018.

PHOTO: Matthew Beedle