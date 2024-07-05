Platoon Songs launches as writer-friendly service with share of master royalties & session payments

Platoon has unveiled a new offering for songwriters.

The boutique artist services company and distributor, which is owned by Apple, has launched Platoon Songs as a writer-friendly offering with favourable terms and support for creators.

Platoon Songs said that it pays writers to attend sessions that result in finished songs and provides a clear deal structure.

The deals will give songwriters a share of master use royalties on recordings of Platoon Songs releases. During her BRITs acceptance speech for Songwriter Of The Year, Raye called on the recording industry to grant writers master royalty points.

Writers can also reserve the songs for six months to allow artists to record and release a composition.

The structure allows Platoon a first look over the publishing rights of the songs and gives more oversight into the songwriting process, helping to build better connections with songwriters to seed work to the full Platoon roster.

Working with the publishing, creative and marketing teams, Platoon then builds campaigns for a track’s public release.

The first Platoon Songs release to debut is from Emiah and LouLou, titled Nina. Emiah has amassed more than 10 million Spotify streams for music across a range of genres including pop, R&B, house and EDM.

LouLou is a producer and writer who’s worked with a variety of dance artists, and provided bespoke tracks for brands and sporting events.

Nina will be available to stream on July 12 via Platoon.

Unveiling this latest activation, in a statement Platoon said it is “dedicated to fostering a supportive community where artistic innovation thrives”.

“I have wanted to do this for so long – honour and fairly remunerate songwriters in the room who contribute so much to the ethos and master rights of the song,” said Denzyl Feigelson, CEO and co-founder of Platoon. “Also, it's an amazing use of our Platoon 7 studio and team of talented (female) engineers – a real team effort!"

"Platoon Songs embodies a vision of inclusivity and collaboration, where artists can explore their craft freely and fearlessly,” said Linda Ayoola, global head of music at Platoon. “Our hope is to inspire a new wave of creativity and cultural resonance through every project we support whilst ensuring artists receive the right money and ownership that empowers their careers.”