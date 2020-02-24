Polydor co-presidents Tom March and Ben Mortimer are celebrating the return of the label’s prodigal son after signing Paul Weller.
Weller’s career began as frontman of The Jam, who released six albums on the label in the late ’70s and early ’80s. A further five albums from his next band, The Style Council, followed on Polydor until Weller left to pursue a solo career.
That career has seen him release 14 studio albums on Go Discs, Island, Independiente, V2 and, ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now