Polydor announces Crawlers signing

Polydor has confirmed the signing of new Liverpool band Crawlers, Music Week can reveal.

The band, comprised of Holly Minto (vocals & trumpet), Amy Woodall (lead guitar), Liv Kettle (bass guitar) and Harry Breen (drums), are managed by Alfie Skelly & David Pichilingi at Modern Sky.

Crawlers said: “Dreams have absolutely come true, we have signed to Polydor. Looking forward to the years ahead among the amazing team and an incredible roster!”

Polydor co-president Tom March said: “We are so excited to welcome Crawlers to Polydor. It’s been incredibly exciting watching them grow over the past year. From selling out tours to their first releases connecting to audiences in a big way, and this is just the beginning for them. They are an incredibly impressive new band that have a clear vision from the start. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Co-president Ben Mortimer said: “Crawlers, alongside their great managers Alfie and Dave at Modern Sky, have done an incredible job building themselves to this point. With their brilliant music, and their ability to connect with their fans, they put so much thought into everything they do. In our new partnership, the sky is the limit on what we can achieve."

Crawlers’ debut EP was released last October through Modern Sky/Lab Records and features Come Over (Again), which has racked up over 15.5 million streams on Spotify and 1m views on YouTube. Crawlers have more than 1.5m monthly listeners on Spotify. The band will embark on a sold out tour in April.