Polydor claims No.1 single for eighth consecutive week as Sabrina Carpenter ascends to summit

The streaming power of Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem and Billie Eilish has delivered another strong week for Polydor in the singles chart.

With Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please moving 3-1, the label has claimed the top four singles in the latest chart. Carpenter’s previous chart-topper Espresso is at No.2, former No.1 Houdini by Eminem is at No.3 and Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather is at No.4. Eilish's album Hit Me Hard And Soft moved 4-2 in the albums chart and now has sales to date of 146,214 (Official Charts Company).

Polydor has now held the No.1 single for the past eight weeks: one week so far for Please Please Please, two weeks for Houdini and five weeks for Espresso. It’s also the second consecutive week that the label has had the top four singles.

In the Top 75 singles, Polydor was way out in front in the past week with a 27.9% market share.

With Espresso steady at No.2, Carpenter becomes the youngest woman in chart history to hold the No.1 and No.2 spots. The 25-year-old beat a record previously held by Ariana Grande.

Following Espresso’s five-week run at the summit, Carpenter climbed to No.1 with Please Please Please on its second chart week. With consumption up 13.8% week-on-week, Please Please Please was streamed 9.8 million times in the past week, while Espresso amassed 8.1m streams.

Please Please Please registered chart sales in the past week of 88,962, according to the Official Charts Company. It is Carpenter’s second chart-topper in less than two months. She collaborated with producer Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen on the new single.

Espresso has now been streamed more than half a billion times globally.

Sabrina Carpenter has confirmed that her highly anticipated new album, Short N’ Sweet, will be out on August 24.

While fans await further new material, Carpenter’s catalogue is seeing a further revival. As revealed in Alan Jones’ charts analysis for Music Week, 2022 release Emails I Can’t Send climbs 54-46 (2,835 sales).

Meanwhile, Feather – a No.19 hit in January from the expanded edition of Emails I Can’t Send – returns to the Top 75 after a 19-week gap, moving 96-75 (7,161 sales). Another track from the album, Because I Liked A Boy (6,554 sales), is denied Top 100 status only by primary artists rules.