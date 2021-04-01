Polydor leads 2021 BRITs with nine artist nominations

Polydor leads the way at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The label has nine nominations, including three for breakthrough star Celeste, who reached No.1 earlier this year with her debut album Not Your Muse. The LP has sales to date of 44,336, according to the Official Charts Company.

Celeste is also up for Female Solo Artist and Breakthrough Artist.

As well as Celeste’s 2020 BRITs win for Rising Star, Polydor was successful last year with Billie Eilish (International Female Solo Artist) and Mabel (British Female Solo Artist).

Co-presidents Tom March and Ben Mortimer will now be hoping to match their triple victory at last year’s awards. The pair were also victorious at the 2020 Music Week Awards, where they won the A&R Award and retained the Record Company trophy.

The full list of nominations is here.

No.1 album campaigns for Yungblud (Weird!, 65,390 sales to date) and The 1975 with Dirty Hit (Notes On A Conditional Form, 67,538 sales) also translated into BRITs nominations for the label this year. Yungblud is up for Male Solo Artist, while The 1975 are in the running for British Group.

Polydor also have BRITS nods for 220 Kid & Gracey with Don’t Need Love for British Single, Billie Eilish for International Female Solo Artist and Haim (who are directly signed to the UK label) for International Group.

Polydor-signed Raye is nominated alongside Regard in the British Single category for Secrets (RCA), as she’s credited as a primary artist and not a featured artist. Overall, the label has eight artists across nine separate nominations.

Polydor’s biggest rivals at the BRITs are a pair of Warner Music labels. Phil Christie’s Warner Records has seven nominations, including three for Dua Lipa, and one each for Lianne La Havas and Biffy Clyro. Warner Records’ Pa Salieu and Griff were both shortlisted for the Rising Star, which has been awarded to Griff.

Atlantic, headed up by Briony Turner and Ed Howard, has three nods for hitmaker Joel Corry (with indie dance label Perfect Havoc), as well as nominations for Nathan Dawe, Cardi B and Burna Boy.

Sony Music’s Black Butter also has a strong showing this year with five nominations shared between two acts. J Hus is up for the album and Male Solo Artist BRITs, while Young T & Bugsey have landed three nominations: British Group, Breakthrough Artist and British Single for Don’t Rush (feat. Headie One).

The full breakdown of label nominations this year is below – shared label releases are double counted.

BRITS 2021 nominations – labels

Polydor – 9

Warner Records – 7

Atlantic – 6

Black Butter – 5

Columbia – 4

EMI – 3

RCA – 3 (including Ministry Of Sound)

Perfect Havoc – 3

Transgressive/PIAS – 2

Relentless – 2

Island – 2

Ninja Tune – 2

Virgin Music – 2

Dirty Hit – 2

AJ Tracey – 2 (with Supernature/ADA)

Fiction – 1

NQ – 1

Parlophone – 1

Partisan – 1

Big Hit/The Orchard – 1

BMG -1